Khalistan Separatist Continues Anti-India Propaganda, Provokes Muslim Community To Demand For 'Urduistan' | Representational Image

In a recent escalation of its anti-India propaganda, the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group has been actively inciting the Muslim community to demand a separate state named "Urduistan". This move comes amid increasing concerns over the organization’s attempts to destabilize the country's unity, which security forces have noted.

According to intel received by security agencies, the SFJ is persisting with its anti-India propaganda, encouraging Sikhs and Muslims to economically undermine India. Additionally, it is provoking Muslims to demand a separate "Urduistan" portraying Narendra Modi, who is taking charge as Prime Minister for the third time, as a global antagonist of Muslims.

The SFJ, an organization banned in India for its secessionist activities, has been leveraging social media platforms to spread its message. In their latest campaign, they are urging Indian Muslims to rally for a separate state, claiming it would serve as a homeland for Urdu-speaking individuals.

Exploiting fear by alleging that the Indian government plans to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in a few months, which would contradict the Sharia Law followed by Muslims and would be a deliberate attempt to undermine the Muslim community.Proponents of Urduistan argue that a separate state would guarantee enhanced representation and safeguard Muslim interests, citing historical grievances and contemporary socio-economic challenges.

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is inciting fire under the name of Urduistan,misleading people to believe that a separate state would ensure better representation and protection of Muslim interests. They cite historical grievances and current socio-economic challenges According to security agencies, SFJ, after demanding Khalistan, is now engaged in trying to create a social upheaval in the country by adopting a provocative stance towards the demand for Urduistan, which has led to increased tension in various social and political sectors. It is considered as a divisive maneuver that can disrupt national unity and exacerbate communal conflict

We are closely monitoring the situation, especially the underground operations of SFJ ground workers and separatist leaders, and are taking necessary measures to counteract these malicious campaigns," said a senior government official.

Recently, security agencies intercepted communications involving pro-Khalistani elements, particularly SFJ. These intercepted calls and voice messages revealed that SFJ had spread a message claiming that China stands with them. Allegedly, China is in the process of annexing Arunachal Pradesh and preparing to release a new map in support of the liberation of Punjab from Indian occupancy, which signals support for SFJ's agenda. Additionally, they claim that Canada is also supporting their efforts. Sources indicate indications of Pakistan and China supporting pro-Khalistani organizations to tarnish India on the international stage.

According to security agencies, SFJ has been demanding and supporting the call for a separate Sikh homeland, Khalistan. SFJ persists in advocating for a referendum on Punjab's independence, utilizing international platforms and digital campaigns to garner support.Additionally, they are now inciting a section of the Muslim community and their supporters to demand a separate state,Urduistan. They are trying to utilize the Uniform Civil Code as a tool and implement a new terrorist scheme.