Kerala's Zika virus tally rises to 22 after 38-year-old doctor gets infected

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday informed that one more of case of Zika virus has been found in the state taking the tally of active cases to 22. "A 38-year-old doctor, working in a private hospital in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram has been diagnosed with the virus, the health minister said.

Besides the doctor, Two more persons, including a woman, tested positive for Zika virus in the state. A 35-year-old man, hailing from nearby Poonthura and a 41-year-old woman, native of Sashtamangalam here, were found infected with the virus.

The health minister has urged people to be vigilant as the number of those testing positive for Zika virus has increased in the state.