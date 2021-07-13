Kerala's Zika virus tally rises to 22 after 38-year-old doctor gets infected

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday informed that one more of case of Zika virus has been found in the state taking the tally of active cases to 22. "A 38-year-old doctor, working in a private hospital in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram has been diagnosed with the virus, the health minister said.
Besides the doctor, Two more persons, including a woman, tested positive for Zika virus in the state. A 35-year-old man, hailing from nearby Poonthura and a 41-year-old woman, native of Sashtamangalam here, were found infected with the virus.
The health minister has urged people to be vigilant as the number of those testing positive for Zika virus has increased in the state.
The samples were tested at the virology lab at the government medical college here and at the Coimbatore-based laboratory respectively. The testing for Zika virus began at the government medical college here on Monday, the minister said, adding that a total of 15 samples had been tested on the initial day.
One of the persons, whose sample was tested, was found positive for dengue and all the other 13 samples tested negative for any virus, the minister said.
In the wake of rising cases of Zika virus, the Centre on Friday said that a six member team has been sent to Kerala to monitor the virus situation. The team comprises health experts and vector-borne disease experts. The situation is under constant monitoring of the central government, Agarwal said.
