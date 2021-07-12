Bhopal: Government hospitals in city gear up to fight Zika threat

BHOPAL: Government hospitals have prepared themselves to fight the Zika virus in the state after an alert was sent out about it by the health department. Hospital doctors said that there should not be any panic as there is no shortage of medicines for treatment of Zika virus patients.

Besides, in an effort to check mosquito larvae from spreading and, thus, Zika, dengue and malaria, the malaria department has released the contact number 755-2660636 for a larva survey. The public may contact the malaria department for mosquito larvae destruction according to the department of health.

However, the malaria department, in association with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), continued the survey work to destroy mosquito larvae in the state capital. After the alert sent out by the state government, the malaria departmentówith other departments supportingóhas intensified its survey work of mosquito larvae.

As far as preparations for Zika virus treatment is concerned, doctors said that, first, the malaria department will control mosquito larvae and, then, the responsibility will shift to the doctors for treatment. Treatment will be done according to protocol. In 2018, a number of Zika cases was reported in the state capital and the Char Imli area was put under containment.

Intensified surveillance

"We've released the contact number for the public, who can call us for dengue and malaria larvae survey. Itíll be free of cost. Weíve intensified surveillance. In 2018, a number of Zika virus cases was reported in the state capital. However, there was no case of Zika virus in the past two years. But, this year, the state government has sounded an alert and weíre working accordingly." -Dr Akhilesh Dubey, district malaria officer.

Shouldn't panic over it

"There shouldnít be any panic over the Zika virus. There's sufficient quantity of medicines and other facilities and we're well-prepared at Hamidia Hospital. However, so far, no case has been reported in Madhya Pradesh, even though the state government has sounded an alert." -Dr ID Chaurasia, neurologist, Hamidia Hosptial.