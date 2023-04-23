PM Modi to launch India’s first Water Metro in Kerala; check details

Kochi Water Metro | ANI

India's first water metro is to be launched in Kerala by PM Modi on Tuesday, April 25. Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as the conventional metro system. It is very useful in cities like Kochi.

The world-class Kochi Water Metro is Kerala's dream project, connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. With 78 electric boats and 38 terminals, the project cost 1,136.83 crore.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted a video on his Twitter account terming it as 'dream project' of the state.

The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala's dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW. Exciting times are ahead for our transport and tourism sectors!

According to an Indian Express report, the water metro will start sailing on two routes: High Court-Vypin and Vyttila-Kakkanad.

The operations on the first route will begin on April 26 and on the second route on April 27.

The minimum ticket fare would be Rs 20 and the maximum Rs 40 for the two routes.

Boat services will be available for 12 hours a day at an interval of 15 minutes.

On 25th April, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation India's first Water Metro. Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of the conventional metro system. It is very useful in cities like Kochi.

The Kochi Water Metro project will benefit more than 1 lakh islanders. The project will improve livelihoods through commercial property development and tourism-based initiatives.