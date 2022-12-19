Travel from Gateway to Belapur within an hour sailing through the sea with the new water taxi, more details inside

Water Taxi |

Mumbai: Captain Rohit Sinha, Director of Nayantara Shipping Pvt Ltd and owner of ‘NAYAN XI’ water taxi, announced the commencement of water taxi service from the Gateway of India to Belapur in Navi Mumbai. The taxi service will start sailing from the upcoming week, said Sinha.

According to a report in Indian Express, Sinha stated that the newly planned water taxi route within South Bombay and Navi Mumbai will facilitate the travel experience by providing luxury with air-conditioned cabin and will also save travel time along with having affordable fares.

The water taxi will travel at speeds of 20-25 kmph and have a huge capacity of 200 seating passengers making it affordable to travel at a fare of Rs 300.

Less fares, less travel time, more comfort

While none of the trains operating on the Harbour leg of Mumbai local being AC locals, also road travel taking more than couple of hours in traffic costing around Rs 600-800, the water taxi will provide passengers experience of AC cabins, cutting down travel time to about less than just an hour to reach and most importantly, all of it at an affordable price.

Special discounts for officegoers

The objective of this newly introduced water taxi is to facilitate and expedite travel between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. There is a big population of office goers travelling everyday within these cities. Hence, Sinha announced that they'll have special 20 percent discount for passengers availing the monthly pass for the service.

However this pass will only be valid on weekdays as the service will be closed on weekends. This'll sum up around 21-22 days in a month to use the monthly pass for travel.

The water taxi service within Bhau cha Dhakka Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) to Mandwa will operate on weekends for passengers travelling to and fro within Mumbai and Alibaug.