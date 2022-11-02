e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbaikars get new AC water taxi services to Mandwa

Mumbaikars get new AC water taxi services to Mandwa

The latest addition by a private operator will carry 200 passengers – 140 on the lower deck and another 60 on the upper or business class deck. In a fortnight, the same catamaran will also be used to ferry office-goers between Gateway of India and Belapur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 08:44 AM IST
article-image
The new water taxi that will ply from Mazgaon to Mandwa | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ
Popularity for sea-based travel between Mumbai and Alibaug has meant Mumbaikars getting additional air-conditioned water taxi services for their weekend getaways.

On Tuesday, a new water taxi was launched at the Domestic Cruise Terminal next to Ferry Wharf (Bhaucha Dhakka) for Mandwa and vice-versa. In a fortnight, the same catamaran will be used to ferry office-goers between Gateway of India and Belapur.

article-image

The latest addition by a private operator will carry 200 passengers – 140 on the lower deck and another 60 on the upper or business class deck. Fares, too, have been structured according to the deck levels. A ride on the lower deck will cost Rs 400 as compared to Rs 450 in the business class.

On the launch of the service, Captain Rohit Sinha, Director of Nayantara Shipping and the owner and operator of the vessel said, “We will change the standards and quality of water transportation.”

Fares for the service launched on Tuesday have been kept competitive due to gas being used as fuel to operate the catamaran, which has higher passenger capacity.

The catamaran to Mandwa launched yesterday

The catamaran to Mandwa launched yesterday | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

As compared to Ro-Ro services, which have been in operation for just over two years, the latest service is faster and saves about 30 minutes of travel time between the two locations. RoRo takes about 70-75 minutes to cover the distance and the newly launched catamaran will take 40-45 minutes.

On the sidelines of the launch, a senior Mumbai Port Authority official shared that clearances to operate the same catamaran between Gateway and Belapur are likely to be issued within a fortnight.

Interiors of the new catamaran

Interiors of the new catamaran | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Tickets can be purchased online on MyBoatRide.com. “We are very excited to collaborate with the boat owners for handling their ticketing as well as planning potential business for this vessel,” said Sohel Kazani, owner of the brand and a partner in Infinity Harbour Services.

