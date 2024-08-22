 Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Airport Declares Full Emergency After Air India Flight Receives Bomb Threat; Passengers Safely Evacuated
The bomb threat was communicated by the pilot at 7.30 am as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the sources said.

Updated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Representational Image

Thiruvananthapuram: A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday following a bomb threat on an Air India flight from Mumbai, airport sources said.

About The Bomb Threat

The flight with 135 passengers landed safely at the airport around 8 am and was moved to an isolation bay, they said.

Passengers were safely evacuated from the flight by 8.44 am, they said.

Full Emergency Declared

Subsequently, full emergency was declared at the airport at 7.36 am, they said.

"There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted," the sources said.

Details on the origin of the threat and other information are awaited, they added.

