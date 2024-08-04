Bihar Chief Minister's Office Receives Bomb Threat From Unidentified Account Claiming To Be Associated With Al-Qaeda; Police Launch Investigation

Representational Image

Patna: Bihar Police have registered a case after the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Patna received an email threatening to blow up the building, officials said on Sunday.

Threat Issued

On July 16, the CMO received an email from an unidentified account claiming to be associated with Al-Qaeda. The sender of the email threatened that the CMO premises would be "blown up with a bomb," and stated that even the special police of Bihar could not prevent it.

The threatening email prompted the police and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) to launch an investigation. Subsequently, an FIR was filed at Sachiwalaya police station based on the statement of Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar on August 2.

A case under Sections 351 (4) and (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as Section 66 (F) of the IT Act, has been registered against unidentified persons, police said.

We are further looking into it, they added.