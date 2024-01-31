 Kerala: Thief, Who Has Been Stealing Women's Footwear For Years, Finally Caught On Camera
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
article-image

Thiruvananthapuram, January 31: A thief, who has been stealing footwear of young women from homes in and around Thamarassery town in Kerala's Kozhikode district, has been caught on CCTV. A woman on condition of anonymity said this has been happening for several years and despite the best efforts, none including the police had any clue.

"The thief only steals the footwear of young women, leaving the footwear of males aside," said the woman who had experienced it. But thanks to modern technology, a CCTV installed at a home near the Thamarassery School captured the thief's visuals.

Thief, A Well-Dressed Man

The visuals that have come out shows a well dressed man arriving at a house near the school and selecting women footwear from a batch of footwears placed in front of the house and after collecting it, he leaves.

With the CCTV visuals now in possession of the Police, the people and the police are hopeful of nabbing the women footwear thief soon.

