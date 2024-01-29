Vizag Horror: Thief Tries To Strangle Elderly Woman To Death Using Towel While She Was Alone At Home, Flees With Her Gold Chain; Shocking Visuals Surface

X

In a video that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, a man can be seen trying to strangle an elderly woman to death using a towel in an attempt to rob her gold chain.

In the purported video of the incident, the man wearing a white shirt can be seen trying to choke the aged woman using a towel. A moment later as the woman starts screaming and struggles to breathe, the man puts a hand on her mouth in an apparent attempt to take her life. Till the end of the one minute 27 seconds video the woman can be seen fighting to save herself from the clutches of the monster.

This man needs to be bloody flogged and hanged in public. Stomach churning. This is monstrous 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/NCIMCP2f6k — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 29, 2024

At the time of filing this report, it is not clear whether the woman survived the attack or not. As per initial reports, the incident is said to have taken place in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. The woman has been identified as Lakshmi Narayanamma.

Soon after the footage of this horrific incident went viral on social media, netizens went in shock and fear with some demanding that the accused must be brought to justice as soon as possible.

An X user wrote, "This is not human.. it's a living monster.. he deserves nothing less than the death penalty."

Another mentioned, "He needs to have Kambal Pitai in public. Horrible." While @twitlers asked, "Is lady safe?"

Reports suggest that the aged woman was alone at her home in Anakapalli Gavarapalem Park Center when a thief entered inside the house and allegedly demanded money and gold. The woman, out of fear, gave the man her gold chain. The entire sequence of the event was captured on the camera installed inside the house. After a complaint filed by the family members of the woman, police are now examining the CCTV footage to investigate the case.