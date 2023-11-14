Thief Steals Jewellery, Cash On Navi Mumbai To Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bus Journey | Representative Image

Some unidentified thief stole jewellery and cash from the purse of a woman passenger travelling from Navi Mumbai to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday night.

Thieves are taking advantage of the crowd on the bus and trains during the festival season. They rob the passengers or steal their belongings. Such incidents are on the rise due to the huge rush of passengers in buses and trains during Diwali vacations.

On Sunday night, a woman passenger from Navi Mumbai was travelling to the city in a private bus of Jugnu Travels on Sunday night. She was sleeping on the bus, when some unidentified thief stole jewellery and cash from her purse. When she got down from the bus, she realized that her valuables were missing. She immediately lodged a complaint with the Kranti Chowk police station and the police are further investigating the case.

