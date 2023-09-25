Kerala Shocker: Army Jawan Tied Up & Attacked in Kollam, ‘PFI’ Painted On His Back; Chilling Visuals Surface

Army Jawan Tied Up & Attacked in Kollam | Twitter

Kollam: In a shocking incident an Indian Army Jawan was captured by the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala's Kollam district. Ther Army Jawan was allegedly thrashed after being captured and taken to a forest near his house in Kadakkal. The incident occurred on Sunday (September 24) when around six people abducted the Indian Army Jawan and took him to the forest and allegedly thrashed him and branded his back with paint and wrote PFI on his back.

The Indian Army personnel has been identified as Shine Kumar

As per reports, a police complaint has been registered in connection with the case. The Indian Army personnel has been identified as Shine Kumar. In his complaint to the police, the Army Jawan said that he was abducted by around six people. He was then taken to a rubber forest that is located near his house in Kadakkal. He also alleged that they took him to the forest and then tied his hands. The reason behind the attack is not known yet.

A video of the Indian Army Jawan with PFI written with green paint on his back is doing rounds

They then took paint and wrote PFI on his back. A video of the Indian Army Jawan with PFI written with green paint on his back is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the t-shirt of the Indian Army Jawan is torn from the back and PFI written with green paint is visible on his back. The video is going viral on social media.

Complaint filed in connection with the matter

A complaint has been registerd in connection with the matter. However, there are no reports of arrests in connection with the matter yet. The PFI was banned by the Indian Government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted major crackdown against the banned outfit.