'Triggering & Shameful': Shiv Sena UBT REACTS To Sahibzada Farhan's 'AK-47 Firing' Celebration During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash - VIDEO

Sahibzada Farhan's controversial celebrations during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash | X

Mumbai, September 21: Shiv Sena UBT leaders Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Raut have reacted sharply over Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan's gunshot firing celebration after hitting half-century during India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 match at Dubai International Stadium.

Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ministry of Home Affairs and Sports Minster Mansukh Mandaviya over the Pakistani players celebrations. Opposition parties have been slamming the BCCI for playing against Pakistan in the tournament.

Priyanka Chaturvedi's Social Media Post

Taking to her official social media account, Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to a tweet which slammed Sahibzada Farhan's celebrations. The tweet read, "Sahibzada Farhan showing how his brothers killed innocent tourists in Pahalgam through his half century celebration. Shame on BCCI and Modi Gov for allowing Cricket match with a country like this and giving them a platform to do this."

To which Priyanka replied and said, "Congratulations @BCCI, @HMOIndia @mansukhmandviya.. hope these visuals satisfy you’ll enough and ensure ‘Olympic’ spirit between two nations should be unaffected. This is triggering but not for those busy making money over blood."

Triggering Celebration

She claimed in the tweet that the celebration is triggering, however, not to those who are busy making money over blood.

Sanjay Raut Reacts

Another Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut also targeted the government over Sahibzada's celebrations and claimed that the incident is shameful for BCCI and Modi Government.

'Shameful'

He said, "This is what happened in today's India Pakistan match As soon as Sahibzada Farhan scored his half-century, he held the bat like an AK 47 on the field and performed a shooting action, This is how Pakistanis killed innocent Indian tourists, and he was showing exactly that through his actions This is a shameful matter for BCCI and the Modi government. This is an insult to India's army and the innocent citizens who died in Pulwama and Pahalgam, Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is great!"