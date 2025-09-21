Bihar News: Rohini Acharya Denies Seeking RJD Ticket, Refutes Talk Of Family Rift

Rohini Acharya | ANI

Patna: Amid speculations over dispute surfacing more prominently in her family owing to 'growing clout' of Tejashwi Yadav's advisor in the party, RJD chief Lalu Prasad`s daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday asserted that she was not aspiring to get a party ticket to contest assembly election, and had also no rivalry with any family member.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohini, who donated a kidney to Lalu in 2022, commented on ‘X’, “In my context, all the rumours spread by trolls, miscreants, paid media, and those with malicious intentions of usurping the party are baseless and part of a smear campaign aimed at damaging my image. I have never had any political ambitions in the past, nor do I have any now, nor will I have any in the future. I have neither any desire to become a candidate for the assembly election nor I have to make anyone else a candidate for the polls. I also do not aspire to become a member of the Rajya Sabha.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I have no rivalry with any member of my family, nor do I have any desire for any position in the party or any government that may be formed in the future. For me, my self-respect, respect and dedication towards my parents, and the honour of my family are of utmost importance," she added.

Rohini had unfollowed Lalu, her brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other family members and also senior party leaders on ‘X’ on Saturday.

How controversy erupted?

The trouble started after RJD MP, Sanjay Yadav, a close associate of Tejashwi, was recently seen sitting on the front seat of a specially designed vehicle during Bihar Adhikar Yatra, even when the front seat was meant for Lalu`s political heir (Tejashwi). Rohini shared a social media post by an RJD sympathiser, Alok Kumar, who objected to Sanjay Yadav sitting on the front seat of the specially designed vehicle. Later, Rohini in a damage control exercise shared a photo of two leaders on ‘X’ sitting in the front seat of Tejashwi's vehicle, and wrote, "Elevating the underprivileged and the marginalised has been the core objective of national (party) president, respected Lalu Prasad Yadav's campaign for socio-economic justice."

Extending his support to Rohini, Lalu`s elder son and expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav said, "Rohini is much older than me. As a child, I played in her lap. The sacrifice (by donating a kidney to her father) she had made is hard for any daughter, sister and mother."

"I am fully with my sister in the ongoing episode. Whoever dares to insult her will have to face Krishna's 'Sudarshan Chakra'," he remarked while targeting Sanjay Yadav.