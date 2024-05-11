Kerala Murder: 26-Yr-Old Man Dies After Being Brutally Assaulted With Sticks & Bricks In Thiruvananthapuram

Representational photo |

Thiruvananthapuram: A 26-year-old man died in the state capital after he was brutally assaulted with sticks and bricks allegedly by a group of men near Karamana here, police said on Saturday.

The victim -- Akhil -- succumbed to his injuries at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital on Friday night, police said.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341(wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against the three accused who are still at large.

Investigation Launched

Police said an investigation has been launched and it was actively searching for the three accused who have been identified with the help of the CCTV visuals of the assault.

The CCTV visuals of the attack aired on TV channels, showed three men repeatedly and brutally attacking the victim with sticks and bricks even after he fell to the ground. According to the FIR, the three arrived there in a car to attack the victim.

The FIR also states there was previous enmity between the accused and the victim as they had got into an argument a few days ago at a bar. Police suspect that previous enmity may be the reason for the attack.