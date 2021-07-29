Kerala model has failed: Union Minister V Muraleedharan slams Pinarayi Vijayan govt over massive COVID-19 surge

Kerala has been reporting more than half of the country's total COVID-19 cases for the past few days, kicking up a heated exchange between the Centre and state's ruling CPI(M).

While health experts and policymakers in the state cited Kerala's lowest seroprevalence for reason of spike in daily COVID-19 cases, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar attacked the CPI(M)-ruled state, alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's failures represents a big risk to all of India.

Hitting back at the BJP and its minister, senior CPI(M) leader and former Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac urged the Centre to provide more vaccines to Kerala than free advice.

Now, Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS MEA) V Muraleedharan has slammed the Kerala government over its "unscientific" relaxations during Eid. He also alleged that the state government has used the coronavirus pandemic for its political gains.

"The number of cases (in Kerala) has increased to such an extent that now it is more than half of the total tally of the country. The govt didn't follow scientific principles in the mgmt of COVID. It's a global pandemic, WHO & ICMR have issued guidelines," Muraleedharan told news agency ANI.

"But the Kerala govt has taken the stand that they follow their own principles & their own formula. Now it has come to light that their formula has failed. Govt should follow the scientific principles & formula. Kerala Govt has been using this pandemic for political gains," he added.