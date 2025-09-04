Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Faces Multiple Allegations Of Sexual Harassment And Coercion, Crime Branch Begins Investigation

MLA Rahul Mamkootathil | File pic

Thiruvananthapuram: With just less than two weeks left for a fresh Assembly session in Kerala, the Crime Branch Police has filed an FIR against Youth Congress former state president and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment, stalking, and intimidation of women.

The FIR was submitted before the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

According to the FIR, Rahul allegedly harassed women on social media, sent threatening messages, and even pressured one woman to undergo an abortion. He has been booked under BNS Section 78(2), Section 351 of the Police Act, and Section 120.

The charges were filed based on complaints received by the State Police Chief.

The case stems from complaints filed by five individuals, all of whom are third parties not directly connected to the alleged victims.

While the women at the centre of the allegations have not yet lodged formal complaints, the Crime Branch has said their statements will be recorded if evidence is produced. The agency has already taken the deposition of Advocate Shino, one of the complainants, and indicated that it will also question journalists who posted about the controversy on Facebook.

Investigators have reportedly traced one of the alleged abortion incidents to a hospital in Bengaluru, from where information has already been collected.

The Crime Branch is preparing to record the statement of the woman said to have undergone the procedure.

There are also indications that a second woman may have had an abortion, allegedly with assistance from a relative of the first.

These claims, however, remain under verification.

The FIR notes that the police took up the case suo motu, citing repeated harassment of women by Rahul on digital platforms.

It also records allegations that he threatened women over the phone and sent coercive messages related to abortion.

With the case now before the court, the Crime Branch maintains that further action will depend on direct testimonies and corroborative evidence from the women allegedly involved.

With Mamkootathil now suspended from the Congress party, all eyes are on how the party will re-engage with the issue -- especially amid growing concerns that the state government is targeting him for political gain.

This comes at a time when the Congress-led opposition is gearing up to challenge the Vijayan government over its alleged mismanagement.\

