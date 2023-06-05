Kerala misses its date with monsoon |

The monsoon has failed to keep its date with Kerala. The southwest monsoon was expected to hit the state on Sunday. But it appeared to play truant, with most of the day remaining sunny, with occasional bouts of light and cloud, but no rain. According to IMD, the Monsoon had reached the west of Lakshadweep on June 3, but it did not have the momentum to move further due to the absence of favourable conditions.

How is monsoon arrival predicted?

The arrival of monsoon is predicated on the condition that there would be uniform distribution of clouds extending from Lakshadweep to Kerala. Also, the 14 Met centres throughout the state are supposed to receive at least 2mm rainfall over two days.

IMD had issued an alert ion Friday saying a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea by June 5, and under its influence, a low-pressure area will form over the region within 24 hours. The cyclonic circulation over southeastern parts of Arabian Sea was expected to intensify into a low pressure area within 24 hours. This should have meant heavy downpour over two days.

Yellow alert issued, no rains received

In fact, a yellow alert had been issued for the districts of Pathanamthitta and Idukki from Thursday to Monday. But there were no signs of showers occurring till Sunday evening.

PTI ADDS: Scientists, however, said the delay is unlikely to impact kharif sowing and the quantum of rainfall over the country. The southeast monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018. India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the IMD had earlier said.

Read Also IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, predicts thunderstorms across Northern India