 IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, predicts thunderstorms across Northern India
IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, predicts thunderstorms across Northern India

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be approximately 37 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the IMD

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Representative image | FPJ

The temperature dropped in numerous areas of Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning due to light rain and thunderstorms. The temperature in the area decreased to about 27 degrees Celsius due to light rain. Additionally, Delhi experienced chilly winds and gloomy skies. Most of northern India, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), will see rain and thunderstorms today.

Delhi under yellow alert

The national capital is under a yellow alert from the weather service. On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be approximately 37 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the IMD. On Saturday, Delhi recorded temperatures as high as 36 degrees Celsius and as low as 22.7 degrees Celsius.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana)", IMD informed in a statement.

UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan to also witness thunderstorms

The agency added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive moderate-intensity rain on Sunday."Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours", IMD said.

A thunderstorm with light to moderate rain and gusty gusts of 30 to 50 kmph will also be seen in Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, and Aurangabad in Haryana. Similar weather will also be present in Rajasthan's Bhiwari and Tijara.

People have been urged by the IMD to stay inside, avoid going outside in the rain, and monitor the weather prediction. Planning ahead is a good idea, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

(With inputs from ANI)

