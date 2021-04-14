Kerala: Minster KT Jaleel resigns after Lok Ayukta's verdict in nepotism case

After much vacillation and blind defence, higher education minister K T Jaleel submitted his resignation in the wake of Lok Ayukta’s verdict, indicting him for nepotism in the appointment of a relative to the Minorities Finance Development Corporation.

The resignation came even as the minister approached the Kerala High Court with a plea to strike down the Lok Ayukta order on the ground that the ombudsman had exceeded his brief in recommending Jaleel’s sacking.

As the court was hearing the petition, Jaleel’s counsel informed the court that the minister has resigned and the court deferred the case for the next day for a decision on whether to admit the petition.

But the court refused to grant a stay, as requested by the minister, and observed that the Lok Ayukta had the powers to conduct independent inquiry when both the counsels of the minister as well as the state government argued that the order was not sustainable.