Kerala Minister under fire for ferrying copies of Quran through diplomatic channels

Thiruvananthapuram: A minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan government is in the dock in connection with the alleged use of a diplomatic bag to bring copies of the Quran for distribution in his constituency.

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel has been in the news for his interactions with gold smuggling kingpin Swapna Suresh. The minister had clarified that his exchanges with the controversial ex-employee of the UAE consulate had been in connection with the distribution of food packets as part of the consulate’s zakat programme during the month of Ramadan.

After fears were expressed as to whether the packets could have been used to transport questionable material, it was revealed that the packets, which included religious books, were sent to the office of the Kerala State Centre for Advanced Printing and Training (C-apt) under Jaleel’s ministry for onward distribution in government vehicles.

When the Customs department began investigating the mystery of certain parcels going out of the government-owned establishment, the minister pleaded innocence, insisting that the parcels had contained religious books sent on behalf of the UAE consulate.