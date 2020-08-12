Bengaluru Riots: After Naveen's arrest, Twitter wonders if people will be arrested for mocking 'Hindu gods'

As the police attempted to control the situation, two people were killed in police firing while more than 60 officials were injured.

Now, on Wednesday afternoon the Bengaluru Police have said that the person accused of sharing the derogatory posts has been arrested. "Accused Naveen arrested for sharing derogatory posts on social media," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant confirmed.

This however has sparked a social media debate of sorts regarding derogatory posts as a whole. While some celebrated the arrest, others tweeted out their support for free speech.

Many wondered why the reaction to Agrima Joshua cracking jokes about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did not merit the same kind of action. Some went a step further, calling for Joshua's arrest, while others said that this was evidence of a bias. Not just Joshua, people have also wondered why those who comment on Hindu gods or crack jokes about them have not faced action.