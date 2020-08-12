Bengaluru Riots: After Naveen's arrest, Twitter wonders if people will be arrested for mocking 'Hindu gods'

In a rather horrifying turn of events, a social media post led to the death of two people and injured dozens of other people -- both civilians and police officials. It began with a derogatory Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad by Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew.
As the post grabbed eyeballs, a mob gathered near the MLA's house. They vandalised it as well as damaging the vehicles parked therein. Alongside, a mob rampaged through Bengaluru's Pulakeshi Nagar and vandalised a police station.
As the police attempted to control the situation, two people were killed in police firing while more than 60 officials were injured.
Now, on Wednesday afternoon the Bengaluru Police have said that the person accused of sharing the derogatory posts has been arrested. "Accused Naveen arrested for sharing derogatory posts on social media," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant confirmed.
This however has sparked a social media debate of sorts regarding derogatory posts as a whole. While some celebrated the arrest, others tweeted out their support for free speech.
Many wondered why the reaction to Agrima Joshua cracking jokes about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did not merit the same kind of action. Some went a step further, calling for Joshua's arrest, while others said that this was evidence of a bias. Not just Joshua, people have also wondered why those who comment on Hindu gods or crack jokes about them have not faced action.
"Naveen got arrested for making derogatory posts. Number of comedians arrested for making derogatory comments on Hindu Gods is ZERO," commented one Twitter user.
"Agrima Joshua is neither in jail, nor her grave. She is alive, unharmed and kicking. Naveen is the jail, P leaders are justifying the violence, crores worth of Hindu property has been destroyed. Swift justice (sic)," wrote another.
Another opined that it did not matter who had made a comment on whom. "If something annoys you, you have the choice of unfollowing/blocking its creator (be it Agrima Joshua or Naveen). If it offends your faith/beliefs, go file a legal complaint. Resorting to arson or issuing rape threats is never the solution."
Take a look at the posts: