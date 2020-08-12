In Pictures: Riot-hit areas of Bengaluru's Pulakeshinagar

Bengaluru: A mob rampaged through Bengaluru's Pulakeshi Nagar Tuesday night and vandalised a police station and a Congress legislator's residence after an alleged relative of the MLA shared a social media post purportedly on a communal issue, police said.
A large number of people gathered near MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy's residence and vandalised it and damaged the vehicles parked there.
The mob then targeted the police station and damaged vehicles believing that the police had kept the accused detained there, they said.
The police teams that tried to contain the violence also bore the brunt of the mob as their vehicles were damaged, eye-witnesses said.
Police sources said a person said to be a close relative of Murthy allegedly shared a social media post that enraged members of a community.
Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said riots and arson are against law and warned the rioters that he has given police a free hand to contain the violence.
Meanwhile, 110 persons accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence. Accused Naveen has also been arrested.
Two persons have died and around 60 police personnel have been injured in the said clashes, police said.
Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in Bengaluru to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area, while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.
"Two people died in police firing, one injured shifted to a hospital. Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) have been injured in the clashes," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.
"Section 144 of CrPC to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area has been imposed in Bengaluru and curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits of the city," he added.
