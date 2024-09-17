 Kerala: Malappuram Increases Restrictions In Containment Zones Following Nipah Virus Case
HomeIndiaKerala: Malappuram Increases Restrictions In Containment Zones Following Nipah Virus Case

Kerala: Malappuram Increases Restrictions In Containment Zones Following Nipah Virus Case

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Malappuram: The Kerala government has imposed restrictions at containment zones in Malappuram where a 24-year-old recently died due to Nipah infection.

Five wards in two panchayats of Malappuram district were declared as containment zones and directions have been issued not to gather in large numbers.

The district authorities have asked shops in the containment zones to close by 7 PM. Cinema halls, schools, colleges, Madrassas, Anganwadis, and tuition centres will remain shut in the containment zones.

Partial Restrictions Imposed

Meanwhile, in Malappuram district, partial restrictions have been imposed.

Authorities have asked people to wear masks in public. Directions have also been issued to reduce the number of participants in weddings, funerals, and other events in the district.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George Confirms Death Of 24-Year-Old Boy

State Health Minister Veena George has confirmed that the 24-year-old who died on September 9, was infected with Nipah virus. George on Monday said currently there are 175 people in the contact list of the deceased patient.

"Out of them, 74 are health workers. 126 are primary contact while 49 are in the secondary contact list," the minister said.

Out of the primary contact list, 104 are under the high-risk category.

Ten people are under treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital, the minister said, adding that the samples of 13 people have been sent for testing.

Fever Survey Started

The health department has formed 66 teams and a fever survey has started within a three km radius of the house of the deceased.

A boy from Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment for Nipah infection, died on July 21. It was the first confirmed case of Nipah infection in the state this year.

About The Nipah Virus Outbreak

Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021, and 2023 and in Ernakulam district in 2019.

The presence of Nipah virus antibodies had been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, and Ernakulam districts.

