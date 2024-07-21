 Kerala Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Suffering From Nipah Virus Dies After Massive Heart Attack, Health Minister Veena George Confirms
"He was on ventilator support. The urine output had reduced this morning. After a massive cardiac arrest, the revival efforts failed and he passed away at 11.30 am," George said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Kozhikode: The 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment here for Nipah infection, died on Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George said.

George said the boy from Pandikkad suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 10.50 am on Sunday and efforts to revive him failed.

article-image

Statement Of Kerala Health Minister Veena George

The minister said the funeral will be held following international protocols.

"Further matters on the funeral will be decided only after the district Collector holds discussion with the boy's parents and the family," George said.

