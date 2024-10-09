 Kerala Lottery Result: October 9, 2024 - Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 Results Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winner Of Whopping ₹25 Crore Mega Jackpot; Check Full List
The top prize for this lottery is a whopping Rs 25,00,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result | Pixabay

Kerala: The results of the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 lottery, held on Wednesday, October 9 have been announced. The official results were posted on the website at 2 PM. The top prize for this lottery is a whopping Rs 25,00,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

The lottery draw was conducted on Sunday, October 9, 2024, at Gorki Bhavan in Trivandrum, and the lucky draw results were announced on October 9, 2024, at 2 PM. The tickets for the lottery went on sale on Sunday, and the results were declared today.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 for Wednesday, 09-10-2024. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 25,00,00,000 and Rs 1 Crore reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Check List Of Winners:

1st Prize Rs.25,00,00,000/- (Rs.25 Crore)

TG 434222 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: JINEESH A M

Agency No.: W 402

Consolation Prize Rs.5,00,000/-

TA 434222  TB 434222TC 434222  TD 434222TE 434222  TH 434222TJ 434222  TK 434222  TL 434222 

2nd Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (Rs.1 Crore)

1) TD 2810252) TJ 1230403) TJ 2012604) TB 7498165) TH 1112406) TH 612456

7) TH 378331

8) TE 349095

9) TD 519261

10) TH 714520

11) TK 124175

12) TJ 317658

13) TA 507676

14) TH 346533

15) TE 488812

16) TJ 432135

17) TE 815670

18) TB 220261

19) TJ 676984

20) TE 340072 

3rd Prize Rs.50,00,000/- (Rs.50 Lakhs)

1) TA 109437

2) TB 465842

3) TC 147286

4) TD 796695

5) TE 208023

6) TG 301775

7) TH 564251

8) TJ 397265

9) TK 123877

10) TL 237482

11) TA 632476

12) TB 449084

13) TC 556414

14) TD 197941

15) TE 327725

16) TG 206219

17) TH 446870

18) TJ 607008

19) TK 323126

20) TL 194832

4th Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (Rs.5 Lakh)

1) TA 3403592) TB 1576823) TC 3582784) TD 1682145) TE 3447696) TG 7898707) TH 3057658) TJ 7555889) TK 37902010) TL 322274

5th Prize Rs.2,00,000/-

1) TA 7764392) TB 1467163) TC 1380224) TD 6269985) TE 3298816) TG 1964667) TH 1468688) TJ 3048209) TK 80207510) TL 279622

6th Prize Rs.5,000/-

0012  0070  0089  0128  0234  0422  0596  0792  1515  1647  1716  1756  1785  2068  2181  2345  2392  2864  3012  3065  3459  3638  3729  3908  4306  4318  4525  4840  4873  4933  5204  5546  5865  5993  6137  6267  6290  6291  6470  6582  6852  6907  7062  7076  7142  7264  7271  7328  7348  7370  7513  7598  7638  8003  8498  8535  8814  9155  9520  9819

7th Prize Rs.2,000/- 

0187  0319  0410  0473  0496  0928  1004  1095  1126  1129  1191  1382  1461  1514  1592  1791  2022  2069  2108  2229  2397  2463  2673  2871  3179  3391  3432  3986  4207  4257  4383  4467  4479  4483  4622  4848  4925  4935  4964  5424  5473  5547  5614  5616  5663  5727  5736  5776  5786  5798  5875  5890  5973  6218  6438  6609  6698  6766  6867  6929  7081  7132  7269  7390  7419  7473  7568  7918  7922  8039  8138  8371  8398  8592  8630  8666  8675  8725  8761  8820  8890  8930  8940  8950  8951  8971  9299  9490  9748  9867 

8th Prize Rs.1,000/- 

0010  0018  0071  0088  0093  0105  0185  0197  0277  0349  0371  0409  0564  0972  1098  1149  1200  1219  1267  1346  1347  1412  1416  1547  1614  1671  1680  1721  1983  2015  2032  2110  2124  2241  2606  2614  2667  2933  3063  3251  3279  3323  3434  3462  3463  3562  3572  3655  3779  3845  3858  3903  3914  3916  4216  4312  4346  4372  4429  4451  4465  4518  4630  4788  4911  5000  5067  5071  5085  5202  5268  5380  5406  5468  5493  5529  5557  5832  5858  6072  6154  6229  6249  6299  6317  6445  6564  6664  6735  6799  6863  6878  6901  6939  6972  7047  7070  7072  7086  7116  7164  7411  7486  7698  7747  7868  7910  7965  8025  8031  8191  8228  8449  8760  8781  8791  8899  8984  9125  9160  9206  9245  9264  9275  9442  9516  9523  9538  9557  9564  9604  9606  9677  9782  9876  9878  9893  9986

9th Prize Rs.500/-

0014  0029  0066  0267  0287  0292  0304  0312  0339  0418  0468  0475  0515  0523  0543  0578  0601  0627  0729  0731  0740  0823  0855  0856  0863  0887  1001  1049  1052  1078  1092  1114  1162  1253  1255  1264  1275  1305  1346  1372  1393  1414  1444  1450  1565  1644  1669  1735  1803  1848  1870  1886  1893  1912  1935  1975  1998  2069  2111  2196  2219  2316  2414  2469  2510  2594  2612  2642  2664  2739  2780  2833  2861  2922  2953  2992  3071  3094  3140  3145  3190  3202  3219  3227  3228  3308  3347  3351  3379  3442  3770  3786  3788  3802  3885  3919  3927  3932  3961  4017  4021  4047  4076  4092  4115  4125  4140  4161  4170  4183  4213  4228  4241  4244  4272  4299  4373  4387  4410  4460  4480  4504  4520  4577  4625  4651  4685  4699  4720  4726  4746  4770  4885  4886  5127  5172  5209  5250  5332  5343  5361  5405  5427  5448  5501  5516  5658  5673  5693  5744  5746  5757  5785  5812  5881  5903  5913  5921  5937  5952  5953  5963  6001  6046  6064  6097  6102  6111  6124  6131  6134  6151  6171  6207  6240  6327  6374  6379  6383  6399  6418  6446  6473  6621  6703  6716  6796  6801  6804  6835  6923  6981  6985  6996  7000  7009  7020  7025  7134  7225  7242  7248  7281  7313  7340  7381  7384  7450  7485  7495  7522  7556  7619  7686  7719  7721  7752  7784  7835  7840  7890  7900  7905  7923  7969  7991  8000  8034  8048  8057  8105  8154  8158  8161  8199  8216  8227  8252  8276  8292  8295  8308  8345  8377  8427  8458  8492  8518  8541  8578  8628  8703  8709  8766  8787  8800  8852  8871  8884  8908  8926  8929  8931  8933  8996  9002  9020  9067  9122  9137  9184  9195  9215  9216  9235  9296  9355  9373  9408  9421  9453  9460  9467  9501  9528  9580  9588  9615  9632  9639  9663  9666  9686  9694  9741  9795  9834  9835  9840  9843  9853  9879  9891  9908  9928  9930  9944  9990

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

