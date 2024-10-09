Kerala Lottery Result: October 9, 2024 - Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 Results Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winner Of Whopping ₹25 Crore Mega Jackpot; Check Full List

Kerala Lottery Result | Pixabay

Kerala: The results of the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 lottery, held on Wednesday, October 9 have been announced. The official results were posted on the website at 2 PM. The top prize for this lottery is a whopping Rs 25,00,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

The lottery draw was conducted on Sunday, October 9, 2024, at Gorki Bhavan in Trivandrum, and the lucky draw results were announced on October 9, 2024, at 2 PM. The tickets for the lottery went on sale on Sunday, and the results were declared today.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 for Wednesday, 09-10-2024. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 25,00,00,000 and Rs 1 Crore reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Check List Of Winners:

1st Prize Rs.25,00,00,000/- (Rs.25 Crore)

TG 434222 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: JINEESH A M

Agency No.: W 402

Consolation Prize Rs.5,00,000/-

TA 434222 TB 434222TC 434222 TD 434222TE 434222 TH 434222TJ 434222 TK 434222 TL 434222

2nd Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (Rs.1 Crore)

1) TD 2810252) TJ 1230403) TJ 2012604) TB 7498165) TH 1112406) TH 612456

7) TH 378331

8) TE 349095

9) TD 519261

10) TH 714520

11) TK 124175

12) TJ 317658

13) TA 507676

14) TH 346533

15) TE 488812

16) TJ 432135

17) TE 815670

18) TB 220261

19) TJ 676984

20) TE 340072

3rd Prize Rs.50,00,000/- (Rs.50 Lakhs)

1) TA 109437

2) TB 465842

3) TC 147286

4) TD 796695

5) TE 208023

6) TG 301775

7) TH 564251

8) TJ 397265

9) TK 123877

10) TL 237482

11) TA 632476

12) TB 449084

13) TC 556414

14) TD 197941

15) TE 327725

16) TG 206219

17) TH 446870

18) TJ 607008

19) TK 323126

20) TL 194832

4th Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (Rs.5 Lakh)

1) TA 3403592) TB 1576823) TC 3582784) TD 1682145) TE 3447696) TG 7898707) TH 3057658) TJ 7555889) TK 37902010) TL 322274

5th Prize Rs.2,00,000/-

1) TA 7764392) TB 1467163) TC 1380224) TD 6269985) TE 3298816) TG 1964667) TH 1468688) TJ 3048209) TK 80207510) TL 279622

6th Prize Rs.5,000/-

0012 0070 0089 0128 0234 0422 0596 0792 1515 1647 1716 1756 1785 2068 2181 2345 2392 2864 3012 3065 3459 3638 3729 3908 4306 4318 4525 4840 4873 4933 5204 5546 5865 5993 6137 6267 6290 6291 6470 6582 6852 6907 7062 7076 7142 7264 7271 7328 7348 7370 7513 7598 7638 8003 8498 8535 8814 9155 9520 9819

7th Prize Rs.2,000/-

0187 0319 0410 0473 0496 0928 1004 1095 1126 1129 1191 1382 1461 1514 1592 1791 2022 2069 2108 2229 2397 2463 2673 2871 3179 3391 3432 3986 4207 4257 4383 4467 4479 4483 4622 4848 4925 4935 4964 5424 5473 5547 5614 5616 5663 5727 5736 5776 5786 5798 5875 5890 5973 6218 6438 6609 6698 6766 6867 6929 7081 7132 7269 7390 7419 7473 7568 7918 7922 8039 8138 8371 8398 8592 8630 8666 8675 8725 8761 8820 8890 8930 8940 8950 8951 8971 9299 9490 9748 9867

8th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0010 0018 0071 0088 0093 0105 0185 0197 0277 0349 0371 0409 0564 0972 1098 1149 1200 1219 1267 1346 1347 1412 1416 1547 1614 1671 1680 1721 1983 2015 2032 2110 2124 2241 2606 2614 2667 2933 3063 3251 3279 3323 3434 3462 3463 3562 3572 3655 3779 3845 3858 3903 3914 3916 4216 4312 4346 4372 4429 4451 4465 4518 4630 4788 4911 5000 5067 5071 5085 5202 5268 5380 5406 5468 5493 5529 5557 5832 5858 6072 6154 6229 6249 6299 6317 6445 6564 6664 6735 6799 6863 6878 6901 6939 6972 7047 7070 7072 7086 7116 7164 7411 7486 7698 7747 7868 7910 7965 8025 8031 8191 8228 8449 8760 8781 8791 8899 8984 9125 9160 9206 9245 9264 9275 9442 9516 9523 9538 9557 9564 9604 9606 9677 9782 9876 9878 9893 9986

9th Prize Rs.500/-

0014 0029 0066 0267 0287 0292 0304 0312 0339 0418 0468 0475 0515 0523 0543 0578 0601 0627 0729 0731 0740 0823 0855 0856 0863 0887 1001 1049 1052 1078 1092 1114 1162 1253 1255 1264 1275 1305 1346 1372 1393 1414 1444 1450 1565 1644 1669 1735 1803 1848 1870 1886 1893 1912 1935 1975 1998 2069 2111 2196 2219 2316 2414 2469 2510 2594 2612 2642 2664 2739 2780 2833 2861 2922 2953 2992 3071 3094 3140 3145 3190 3202 3219 3227 3228 3308 3347 3351 3379 3442 3770 3786 3788 3802 3885 3919 3927 3932 3961 4017 4021 4047 4076 4092 4115 4125 4140 4161 4170 4183 4213 4228 4241 4244 4272 4299 4373 4387 4410 4460 4480 4504 4520 4577 4625 4651 4685 4699 4720 4726 4746 4770 4885 4886 5127 5172 5209 5250 5332 5343 5361 5405 5427 5448 5501 5516 5658 5673 5693 5744 5746 5757 5785 5812 5881 5903 5913 5921 5937 5952 5953 5963 6001 6046 6064 6097 6102 6111 6124 6131 6134 6151 6171 6207 6240 6327 6374 6379 6383 6399 6418 6446 6473 6621 6703 6716 6796 6801 6804 6835 6923 6981 6985 6996 7000 7009 7020 7025 7134 7225 7242 7248 7281 7313 7340 7381 7384 7450 7485 7495 7522 7556 7619 7686 7719 7721 7752 7784 7835 7840 7890 7900 7905 7923 7969 7991 8000 8034 8048 8057 8105 8154 8158 8161 8199 8216 8227 8252 8276 8292 8295 8308 8345 8377 8427 8458 8492 8518 8541 8578 8628 8703 8709 8766 8787 8800 8852 8871 8884 8908 8926 8929 8931 8933 8996 9002 9020 9067 9122 9137 9184 9195 9215 9216 9235 9296 9355 9373 9408 9421 9453 9460 9467 9501 9528 9580 9588 9615 9632 9639 9663 9666 9686 9694 9741 9795 9834 9835 9840 9843 9853 9879 9891 9908 9928 9930 9944 9990

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.