Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 14, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-489 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-489 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-489 draw will take home a whopping ₹75 lakh. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-489 for Tuesday, 14-10-2025.

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SX 649740 (KANHANGAD)

Agent Name: A K SASIKUMAR

Agency No.: S 1272

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

SN 649740 SO 649740

SP 649740 SR 649740

SS 649740 ST 649740

SU 649740 SV 649740

SW 649740 SY 649740 SZ 649740

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SP 476444 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)

Agent Name: SAMEENA SABEER

Agency No.: Q 7056

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SO 949272 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: SALEEM N

Agency No.: Q 3547

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0243 1345 1572 1593 2991 3357 3701 4545 5004 6258 6644 6816 7300 7343 7884 7953 8280 8925 9186

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1264 7006 8276 8800 9247 9666

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0095 0829 0874 1198 2103 2217 2392 3560 4120 4380 4541 5062 5199 5387 5627 6187 6411 6427 7599 7892 7972 8394 8407 8522 8562

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0038 0109 0472 0560 0856 0884 0942 1175 1196 1551 1565 1600 1604 1809 1946 2097 2191 2193 2243 2443 2969 3088 3237 3561 3568 3576 3676 3776 3798 3880 4089 4100 4101 4154 4211 4243 4244 4265 4493 4832 4857 4938 5029 5526 5667 6069 6182 6298 6359 6393 6418 6461 6543 6666 6715 6763 6877 6950 7025 7092 7430 7621 7812 7993 8093 8097 8204 8216 8343 8639 8773 8986 9307 9430 9735 9855

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0042 0089 0141 0159 0194 0214 0233 0257 0276 0326 0493 0503 0522 0875 1009 1027 1055 1099 1260 1270 1417 1524 1540 1559 1955 1985 2052 2180 2223 2242 2733 2777 2807 2828 2844 2878 3138 3334 3516 3570 4007 4088 4135 4139 4144 4511 4564 4640 5146 5166 5247 5359 5361 5421 5751 5928 6103 6133 6203 6602 6725 6955 7189 7243 7331 7351 7368 7492 7500 7804 7918 8249 8396 8397 8416 8430 8507 8667 8739 8921 9075 9165 9204 9211 9667 9759 9770 9897 9916 9947

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0048 0333 0344 0510 0576 0604 0616 0640 0649 0716 0719 0792 0794 0810 0819 0876 0992 1131 1242 1249 1282 1377 1443 1473 1522 1542 1685 1708 1720 1780 1791 1863 1902 1964 2056 2116 2156 2221 2299 2345 2360 2396 2557 2600 2689 2723 2775 2786 2834 2854 2866 2943 3105 3167 3207 3397 3418 3470 3499 3571 3623 3691 3719 3818 3820 3847 3895 3932 3947 4162 4178 4202 4246 4341 4379 4406 4509 4517 4521 4528 4561 4605 4775 4784 4790 4810 4823 4850 4867 4894 5210 5238 5256 5258 5263 5285 5300 5515 5575 5633 5646 5655 5733 5847 5871 6113 6148 6150 6178 6209 6578 6626 6654 6713 6737 6860 6953 7081 7089 7232 7265 7281 7285 7317 7394 7561 7637 7680 7784 7868 7872 8025 8211 8255 8284 8421 8503 8581 8641 8646 8826 8848 8856 8983 9068 9107 9286 9547 9647 9886

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-489: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.75,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,000

4th Prize Rs.2,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.200

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.