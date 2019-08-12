Kerala floods: 2 fishermen dead after boat capsizes in sea

Thiruvananthapuram: Two fishermen from Chirayinkeezhu here died on Monday after their boat capsized in the sea. The deceased, identified as Laser Thomas and Rocky Benchinos, were part of a five-member team that went for fishing from Chirayinkeezhu.

While Laser and Thomas died after the boat turned over, three others accompanying them managed to escape. The bodies of the deceased have been brought to Chirayinkeezhu Taluk hospital.

Kerala is grappling with flood fury followed by incessant rains for the past several days.

IMD has predicted "heavy rainfall" at isolated parts over Kerala from August 12 till 16. The metrological department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period.

"Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are likely to prevail over southwest, central and north Arabian Sea and along & off Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat coasts, Lakshadweep area, south Tamilnadu coast and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Squally weather likely to prevail over West Bengal and Odisha coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the IMD said in its bulletin.

According to data published by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), 72 people have lost their lives while 32 sustained injuries due to flood-related incidents across the state.

KSDMA released district-wise data between August 8 and August 11 till 9 PM, as per which 58 people are still missing in the rain-battered state. Malappuram remains the most affected district where 23 people have lost their lives while 50 were missing as of Sunday evening.

Over 2.5 people across 14 districts of the state have been affected by the heavy downpour.