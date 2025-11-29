Kerala: Fire Breaks Out At Kozhikode Hospital; No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

According to officials, the blaze erupted in the C-block of the Baby Memorial Hospital | X/@KeralaTrends

A major fire broke out on the ninth floor of a private hospital here on Saturday, Fire and Rescue Services officials said.

According to officials, the blaze erupted in the C-block of the Baby Memorial Hospital around 9.15 am.

No Injuries as Floor Housed AC Panels

No casualties or injuries were reported as the fire occurred on a floor where air-conditioning panels were installed, they said.

Maintenance work was underway on the floor when the fire broke out, an official added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Quick Response by Hospital Staff, Fire Services

Hospital authorities immediately began fire-fighting efforts, who were later joined by Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

As many as five fire tenders were deployed for the fire-dousing operation, the official said.

Evacuation of Nearby Floors as Precaution

As a precautionary measure, patients on the seventh and eighth floors of the C-block were evacuated.

The fire was completely doused by around 10 am, officials said.

Cause Suspected to Be AC Panels

Fire officers suspect the blaze originated from the air-conditioning panels, and further inspection is underway to ascertain the exact cause.

Officials and Minister’s Office Monitor Situation

Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan, who reached the hospital, said that no casualties had been reported.

"The fire is completely doused, and no untoward incident has been reported. Luckily, no casualties were reported," he said.

The office of Health Minister Veena George said she spoke with the hospital authorities.

"Directions have been given to the Kozhikode Medical College to keep ICU and ventilator facilities ready if any patients are required to be moved," a statement said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)