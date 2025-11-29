 Kerala: Fire Breaks Out At Kozhikode Hospital; No Casualties Reported | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala: Fire Breaks Out At Kozhikode Hospital; No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Kerala: Fire Breaks Out At Kozhikode Hospital; No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

No casualties or injuries were reported as the fire occurred on a floor where air-conditioning panels were installed, they said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
According to officials, the blaze erupted in the C-block of the Baby Memorial Hospital | X/@KeralaTrends

 A major fire broke out on the ninth floor of a private hospital here on Saturday, Fire and Rescue Services officials said.

According to officials, the blaze erupted in the C-block of the Baby Memorial Hospital around 9.15 am.

No Injuries as Floor Housed AC Panels

No casualties or injuries were reported as the fire occurred on a floor where air-conditioning panels were installed, they said.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Group Eyeing Total Debt On Books At ₹1 Lakh Crore By 2030, Independent Growth Plan To Be Powered Up, Tossing Away Dependency On Capital
Adani Group Eyeing Total Debt On Books At ₹1 Lakh Crore By 2030, Independent Growth Plan To Be Powered Up, Tossing Away Dependency On Capital
Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 | Know Alternate Route
Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 | Know Alternate Route
Uttar Pradesh: Class 7 Boy Brutally Killed In Mainpuri Amid Year-Old Murder Rivalry; Police Register Case Against Three
Uttar Pradesh: Class 7 Boy Brutally Killed In Mainpuri Amid Year-Old Murder Rivalry; Police Register Case Against Three
Ahaan Panday Wows In Custom Gaurav Gupta Bandhgala Suit, Aneet Padda Joins In Corset-Style Satin Look For Their First Award For Saiyaara
Ahaan Panday Wows In Custom Gaurav Gupta Bandhgala Suit, Aneet Padda Joins In Corset-Style Satin Look For Their First Award For Saiyaara

Maintenance work was underway on the floor when the fire broke out, an official added.

Quick Response by Hospital Staff, Fire Services

Hospital authorities immediately began fire-fighting efforts, who were later joined by Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

As many as five fire tenders were deployed for the fire-dousing operation, the official said.

Evacuation of Nearby Floors as Precaution

As a precautionary measure, patients on the seventh and eighth floors of the C-block were evacuated.

The fire was completely doused by around 10 am, officials said.

Cause Suspected to Be AC Panels

Fire officers suspect the blaze originated from the air-conditioning panels, and further inspection is underway to ascertain the exact cause.

Read Also
VIDEO: Kerala Sky Dining Ride Stalls Mid-Air In Idukki; Tourists Stranded For 1.5 Hours
article-image

Officials and Minister’s Office Monitor Situation

Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan, who reached the hospital, said that no casualties had been reported.

"The fire is completely doused, and no untoward incident has been reported. Luckily, no casualties were reported," he said.

The office of Health Minister Veena George said she spoke with the hospital authorities.

"Directions have been given to the Kozhikode Medical College to keep ICU and ventilator facilities ready if any patients are required to be moved," a statement said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Class 7 Boy Brutally Killed In Mainpuri Amid Year-Old Murder Rivalry; Police Register...

Uttar Pradesh: Class 7 Boy Brutally Killed In Mainpuri Amid Year-Old Murder Rivalry; Police Register...

'No Differences': Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar's Reaffirm Unity After Breakfast Meet Amid Reports Of...

'No Differences': Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar's Reaffirm Unity After Breakfast Meet Amid Reports Of...

Air India, IndiGo Warn Of Delays As Airbus Orders Mandatory Updates For Global A320 Fleet

Air India, IndiGo Warn Of Delays As Airbus Orders Mandatory Updates For Global A320 Fleet

Delhi Court Defers Order On ED's National Herald Chargesheet To December 16

Delhi Court Defers Order On ED's National Herald Chargesheet To December 16

Video: In Attempt To Steal Live Goat Inside Leopard Cage, UP Man Gets Trapped In It For Whole Night

Video: In Attempt To Steal Live Goat Inside Leopard Cage, UP Man Gets Trapped In It For Whole Night