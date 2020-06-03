Kerala Elephant Death: HSI is offering Rs 50,000 to track down monsters who gave mother pineapple bomb

Meanwhile, the Kerala Forest department has also launched a 'manhunt' for those responsible for the brutal killing of the animal.

Speaking to IANS Samuel Pachuau, the Wildlife Warden of the Silent Valley National Park, said this was a serious crime whosoever was behind it.

"We are quite certain to find the perpetrators of this crime, which is in no way acceptable at all. It was on the 23rd of last month we came to know about this incident, when the elephant was spotted near a water source outside the National park," said Pachuau.

"Two sets of teams are probing this incident," added Pachuau.

Even though there have been reports of man-animal conflict in the forest areas, where wild animals destroy crops of farmers, this episode has left many deeply saddened.

