Kerala Elephant Death: HSI is offering Rs 50,000 to track down monsters who gave mother pineapple bomb

After the Kerala Forest department launched a 'manhunt' for those responsible for the death of a 15-year-old pregnant wild elephant, Humane Society International/India announced the reward of Rs 50,000 to track down the monsters.
The brutal killing of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala led to widespread condemnation. From Tweeple to celebrities, people have been demanding strict action against the perpetrators. The pregnant wild elephant in Silent Valley Forest had fallen victim to an act of human cruelty on May 27, after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it. On Wednesday, Humane Society International/India, organisation that works to promote the human-animal bond, took to Instagram and wrote, "UPDATE #KERALA #ELEPHANT firecracker case: HSI/India has announced a reward of 50,000 INR for information on the identity of the perpetrators. We understand the impact of human-wildlife conflict on communities but strongly condemn any retaliatory maiming or killing of wild animals.
Meanwhile, the Kerala Forest department has also launched a 'manhunt' for those responsible for the brutal killing of the animal.
Speaking to IANS Samuel Pachuau, the Wildlife Warden of the Silent Valley National Park, said this was a serious crime whosoever was behind it.
"We are quite certain to find the perpetrators of this crime, which is in no way acceptable at all. It was on the 23rd of last month we came to know about this incident, when the elephant was spotted near a water source outside the National park," said Pachuau.
"Two sets of teams are probing this incident," added Pachuau.
Even though there have been reports of man-animal conflict in the forest areas, where wild animals destroy crops of farmers, this episode has left many deeply saddened.
