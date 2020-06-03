Kerala Elephant Death 2020: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and other celebs demand strict action against animal cruelty

As the brutal killing of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala led to widespread condemnation, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebrities demanded strict action against animal cruelty.

The pregnant wild elephant in Silent Valley Forest had fallen victim to an act of human cruelty on May 27 after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it. Actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "This is why we need harsher LAWS against animal cruelty."