Kerala Elephant Death 2020: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and other celebs demand strict action against animal cruelty

As the brutal killing of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala led to widespread condemnation, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebrities demanded strict action against animal cruelty.
The pregnant wild elephant in Silent Valley Forest had fallen victim to an act of human cruelty on May 27 after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it. Actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "This is why we need harsher LAWS against animal cruelty."
Alia Bhatt wrote, "Terrible just terrible. We need to be their VOICE and coexist!! Is this meant to be some kind of sick joke?? This is heartbreaking."
'Extraction' actor Randeep Hooda tagged the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan and demanded a strict action agaisnt the culprit. He tweeted, "An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable..strict action should be taken against the culprits sir @vijayanpinarayi @CMOKerala @PrakashJavdekar @moefcc @ntca_india."
"How?????? How can something like this happen??? Do people not have hearts??? My heart has shattered and broken... The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way," tweeted 'Street Dancer 3D' actress Shraddha Kapoor.
There has been massive outrage over the brutal killing. The story that was first reported by The New Indian Express on Tuesday, highlighted how a group of villagers in Kerala thought it was a practical joke to feed a pregnant elephant a pineapple loaded with firecrackers.
This horrific act sparked outrage on Twitter, where people demanded strict action against the accused. One person, Oman-based has created a Change.org petition addressed to the Minister of law and justice to take appropriate action against the accused.