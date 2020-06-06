Kerala Elephant Death: Priti Gandhi's open letter to Justice Katju

Dear Justice Katju,

I happened to read your opinion piece in The Week about the savagely violent killing of an innocent, pregnant elephant in Kerala by feeding her fruits laced with firecrackers and it left me aghast, given the positions you’ve held including as a judge of the apex court of our nation and as Chairman of the Press Council of India.

It was evident that even before you started writing your article, you had made up your mind that you wanted to give a clean chit to one particular community, which is more disturbing when one considers that your previous vocation required you to be impartial.

Your irresponsible introduction - "In India, Muslims are the scapegoats", was made without any specific evidence, and even before the investigations for the case began. You were ready with your clean chit even before the culprits were identified.

Your first line almost seemed to imply that the poor elephant was at fault for eating a pineapple laced with crackers, even though no one can say with certainty what actually happened to the poor elephant.

You also went on to blame luminaries like Ratan Tata, Virat Kohli and animal activists, stating they were ‘lamenting as if the heavens had fallen’. You dismissed their concern by making it appear as if it was unnecessary over-enthusiasm. Your absolute indifference and lack of sympathy for the harmless animal was appalling, to say the least.

Even the timely and much needed intervention of the honourable Union Minister Shri Prakash Javdekar and senior BJP leader and ardent animal activist Smt. Maneka Gandhi appeared to irk you.

You pointed fingers at them and blamed them for ‘jumping into the fray and trying to politicise the issue’.

Since a judge must know his or her facts, here are some facts for you. The confusion over the location of the forest area was based on the initial reportage. The elephants stay in a forest area which falls between Palakkad and Mallapuram districts. They mostly inhabit a national park named Silent Valley which covers both districts.

Several news reports mentioned that the elephant was ‘fed the firecracker-laden fruit at Mallapuram’.