Kerala: DRI seizes 3.4kg gold worth Rs 1.7 cr, nabs two fliers who concealed it in body. |

Kozhikode: A total of 3.4 kg of gold, worth Rs 1.7 crore, has been seized from two passengers who arrived at the Calicut International Airport here, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials said on Saturday.

The officials further added that the yellow metal was found in the form of paste. The passengers had arrived from Doha on Friday, they said. The gold was concealed in the body of the passengers, both natives of Kasargod, and they were arrested, officials said.

"The DRI had received a tip-off that these passengers were carriers and would attempt to smuggle gold through the airport.The officers, acting on the information, mounted surveillance at the airport and nabbed both the carriers," a DRI statement said.

On October 11, a similar gold-smuggling attempt was made and 3.6 kg of gold worth Rs 1.8 crore seized, the statement said.