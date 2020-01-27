Kerala declares alert amid coronavirus scare; screening at all airports

With a significant exposure of its students to coronavirus-hit Chinese cities, Kerala has officially declared an alert against the deadly disease, which is not only showing any signs of abating but spreading to new areas outside the mainland.

The state health authorities have enforced strict monitoring of passengers coming from other countries, with the arrangements of thermal screening at all seven international airports in the state. As the disease has spread to countries such as the United States, Taiwan and other Asian countries, all passengers arriving from different countries are being screened for suspected cases.

As many as 288 people have returned to the state from the affected cities in China, particularly Wuhan, which is a Chinese educational hub that attracts international students.

Of them, seven suspected patients have been moved to hospitals, while the remaining are under observation at their own residences. Blood samples of suspected cases have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for tests.

Hospital authorities say that the condition of all the seven admitted to hospitals is stable and there is no cause of concern as of now.