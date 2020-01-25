Coronavirus: 11 people with mild symptoms including 7 from Kerala kept under close observation

Thiruvananthapuram: Seven people in Kerala have been kept under close observation after they returned from China and showed mild symptoms of the deadly coronavirus that has killed 41 people in China and infected nearly 1,300. Sources said four others -- two in Mumbai, one each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad are also under observation.

However, the Union Health Ministry has categorically stated that the 11 people kept in isolation have tested negative.

No positive case has been detected in the country so far, reported the Ministry.

"Seven people (in Kerala) who have extremely mild symptoms were kept under observation in isolation wards on Friday, primarily as a precautionary measure, since they returned from China," said Dr Amar Fettle, Kerala's officer-in-charge for communication on coronavirus.