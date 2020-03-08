Kerala CPI (M) legislator N Vijayan Pillai passes away at 65

N.Vijayan Pillai, the Left ruling front legislator from Chavara, passed away on Sunday at a private hospital in Kochi, said family sources.
He was under treatment for a terminal illness for the past two months. The last rites would be held at his home near Kollam.
The 65-year-old began his political career in the Revolutionary Socialist Party and was a close aide of Baby John.
After representing the local bodies for over two decades, he moved to the Congress party but after a few years, he left the Congress.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, Pillai got a seat under the banner of a faction of the Communist Marxist Party and defeated local legislator and son of John, Shibhu Baby John, by 6,189 votes.
