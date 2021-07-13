Kerala Class 10 Exams 2021: Result to be declared on July 14 on official website- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC or class 10 results for students in Kerala will be announced on July 14 by the state government on official websites- keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

The results will be declared at 2 pm.

You can check the results online by following these steps-

Step 1: Go to the official website- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Key in your roll no. and date of birth

Step 3: Submit

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for further reference

The Class 10 exams were conducted from April 8 to 28 and the plus two exams were held from April 8 to 26.

Nearly nine lakh students appeared for the exams across over 4,951 centres out of which 4,46,471 students attended the plus two exams and 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates attended for the SSLC examinations.

On March 11 this year, the Election Commission of India permitted the Kerala government to postpone the 10th and 12th standard school examinations to April 8, in view of the state assembly polls which were held on April 6.

The state had sought postponement of the SSLC and HSC examinations, which were to commence from March 17, as teachers had been put on poll duty and classrooms were to be used for polling purposes.

Last year, the board exams were affected due to the pandemic, and several papers were conducted later in May and the results were released in June.