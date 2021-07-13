NEET-UG 2021 to be held on September 12 following COVID-19 protocols, application process to begin from 5 pm today on ntaneet.nic.in

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. The application process will begin from 5 pm today through the NTA website(s), he added.

Students can apply for the exam at ntaneet.nic.in from 5 pm today.

In order to ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where the medical entrance examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198, said Pradhan. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020, he added.

The Union Education Minister further said that face masks will be provided to all candidates at the examination centre to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols. "Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured," he added.

For the uninitiated, the medical entrance test is crucial in securing admission in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS) courses in government and private colleges.

Recently, former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced the dates for JEE Main 2021. The exams scheduled to be held from July 20 to 25 and July 27 to August 2. The third edition of the exam will be conducted from July 20-25 while the fourth will be held from July 27 to August 2.