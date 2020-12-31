Farmers Protest: Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of new farm laws

Kerala assembly on Thursday passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of three contentions farm laws that have triggered protests in various parts of the country.
The resolution, which recieved support from both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF, said that farmers' genuine concerns should be addressed and the Centre should withdraw all three farm laws.
A one-day special Session of the Assembly was convened to pass the resolution. This comes as scores of farmers are braving cold wave to protest at various border points in Delhi.
Earlier, moving the resolution, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the agitation, if it continues, will seriously affect Kerala.
"The current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. There is no doubt that Kerala will starve if the supply of food items from other states stops," Vijayan said.
"At a time when the agricultural sector is facing a major crisis, the Central government has introduced and passed three new laws in Parliament that will have a major impact on the agricultural sector," said Kerala CM.
"The capital is witnessing the legendary struggle of the farmers. There is a great will behind this protest that has not been seen until recently. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment), which were introduced and passed by the Central Government in Parliament. Farmers are protesting to scrap all the three laws," he added.
A large number of farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are demanding the repeal of the laws, contending that these would pave the way for a dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and the mandi system, leaving them to the "mercy" of big corporates.
The government has been saying these fears are misplaced and offered to hold fresh talks and resolve the issues.
