Farmers Protest: Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of new farm laws

Kerala assembly on Thursday passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of three contentions farm laws that have triggered protests in various parts of the country.

The resolution, which recieved support from both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF, said that farmers' genuine concerns should be addressed and the Centre should withdraw all three farm laws.

A one-day special Session of the Assembly was convened to pass the resolution. This comes as scores of farmers are braving cold wave to protest at various border points in Delhi.

Earlier, moving the resolution, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the agitation, if it continues, will seriously affect Kerala.