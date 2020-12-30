From refusing lunch offered by govt to sharing langar food with ministers, is farmers' protest reaching its conclusion?

Food has been a recurring theme in the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws. The farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are sitting in protest at Delhi's borders for over a month now. On Wednesday, the sixth round of talks between the protesting farmer unions and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash took place at the national capital's Vigyan Bhawan.

However, what grabbed everyone's attention was that the Union ministers were seen sharing the langar (community kitchen) food arranged by protesting farmers. The langar food arrived in a van at the meeting venue, Vigyan Bhawan, after around two hours of discussions had taken place and the two sides took a break for tea and snacks. The three ministers were seen standing in a queue to take food along by 41 farmer leaders during the break. This gains much significance as the latest meeting is aimed to break the deadlock over the demand of the farmers to repeal the three laws and other issues.