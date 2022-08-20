Kerala: Art director assaulted over Tiranga in Kollam, 2 arrested

Representational Pic |

On August 14, a man was brutally assaulted by a group of people in Kollam area of Kerala after he was questioned for attaching the Tricolour to his car.

Art director Arkan S Varma was reportedly attacked by five unidentified men for displaying the national flag on his vehicle while driving to his shop located in Pallimukku.

The man suffered injuries on his head, neck, and nose due to assault. The Kollam Police have registered an FIR against the assailants after a complaint was filed on August 18.

According to ANI, so far two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Kollam, Kerala | Police arrested 2 persons after an art director was allegedly assaulted for, as he claims, attaching the tricolour to his car on August 15th in Kollam: Police — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022