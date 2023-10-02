Kerala: 2 Doctors Killed After GPS Misleads Them Into River Amid Heavy Rains In Ernakulam; Bodies Recovered | Pixabay

In a devastating incident in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, two young doctors lost their lives when their car plunged into a river due to a GPS misguidance. Dr. Advaith (29) and his colleague, Dr. Ajmal Asif (29), met with the tragic accident in the early hours of Sunday while returning from a birthday celebration in Kochi. The mishap occurred at 12:30 am in the Gothuruth area, leaving their friends and loved ones in shock.

The incident

The doctors, along with three others, were traveling in a Honda Civic when heavy rain and an unfamiliar road led them to rely on GPS for navigation. Dr. Advaith, who was driving, followed the GPS directions which unfortunately guided them straight into a waterlogged stretch, mistaking it for a road. They did not realize that it was a river, and the car sank fast into the water body.

Tragically, Dr. Advaith and Dr. Ajmal lost their lives in the incident. The survivors, including Dr. Gaziq Thabseer, managed to escape the sinking car and were rescued. Dr. Thabseer, who works in the cardiology department of CRAFT Hospital, where the deceased doctors were employed, mentioned to the Times Of India that they were using GPS at the time of the accident. However, he couldn’t confirm if it was a technical glitch or human error.

They were celebrating Dr. Advaith’s birthday

The doctors had been in Kochi celebrating Dr. Advaith’s birthday, joined by their colleague Jismon, a nurse, and Tamanna, an MBBS student from Palakkad. Both Jismon and Tamanna, along with Dr. Thabseer, are currently hospitalized in Kochi for injuries sustained during the accident.

Authorities have highlighted the importance of caution when relying on GPS navigation during monsoons, urging drivers to be vigilant about road conditions. Experts have emphasized the significance of selecting the appropriate mode of travel on the GPS map, emphasizing that roads suitable for bikes might not be safe for four-wheelers.

Dr. Ajmal, a native of Thrissur district, and Dr. Advaith, hailing from Kollam, were esteemed members of the medical community. Their tragic demise has sent shockwaves through their colleagues, friends, and families. Dr. Advaith’s remains were shifted to Kalamassery Medical College, while Dr. Ajmal’s body was taken to Thrissur Medical College for autopsy, marking a somber day for the medical fraternity and the entire community.

Read Also Mumbai News: Senior BMC Employee Dies In Auto Accident At JVLR Bridge In Vikhroli

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)