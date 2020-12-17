Kejriwal tears farm laws in assembly, accuses BJP of bringing them to get funds for elections

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday tore the copies of the three recently enacted farm laws in the special assembly session and accused the BJP of bringing these laws to get funds for elections.

"BJP has made the elections very costly in the last few years. The farm laws have been made by the BJP for getting funds for elections," Kejriwal said.

"BJP leaders say that the farmers could sell their produce at any place in the country. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy in the country is Rs 1,868. In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, paddy is being sold at Rs 900-1,000. Where will these farmers sell their produce to earn a good price?" he asked.

"The country's farmers will actually not sell their produce. The industrialists will buy the farm produce in Uttar Pradesh and then sell it at exorbitant prices across the country," he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister said over 20 farmers have died during the ongoing farmers' agitation. "I want to ask the central government, how many deaths will take place after which their ears will open," he asked.

Kejriwal said that in 1907 the farmers of Punjab had agitated against the British government when they had also passed laws which affected them. He said the British had to repeal these laws.

"During the British rule, there was an agitation conducted by farmers in Punjab. They were agitating against three laws made by the Britishers - Bari Doab Act, Punjab Land Colonisation Act and Punjab Land Alleviation Act. Farmers had agitated for nine months against the British," he said.

"The agitation was led by Bhagat Singh's father Kishori Singh and his uncle Ajit Singh. They had formed Bharatmata Nirman Society under whose aegis the agitation was conducted. The British government had said that they will do amendments but the farmers were resolute on their demand of repealing of the laws. The Britishers had to concede in the end," he added.

Kejriwal said it is not only the farmers who are being misled but the BJP workers are also being misled.

"The central government is saying that the farmers are not understanding the benefits of the law. The leaders of BJP are trying to convince the farmers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was assuring the farmers in Bareilly that the farmers' land will not be forfeited. Is this a benefit, I ask. The land belongs to the owners of the farmlands," he said.

"The farmers are not only being misled but the BJP workers are also being misled. A case for disrupting traffic due to the farmers' agitation is being heard in the Supreme Court. The advocates for farmers in the court have said that the farmers' demands are valid," he added.

He said farmers are the foundation of the country. "Shouldn't the government advocate the benefits of the farmers or should they be advocating the benefits of the middlemen. The three farm laws were passed by the Rajya Sabha without voting," he said.

AAP MLA Mahendra Goyal also tore the copy of the farm laws during the special session of Delhi assembly.

Farmers are protesting since November 26 at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.