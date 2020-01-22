Kejriwal leads AAP's list of 39-star campaigners

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), here on Wednesday, made public the list of 39 star campaigners for the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's name on the top.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab state head Bhagwant Mann, Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N.D. Gupta also figure in the list, which was submitted to the Delhi Chief Election Officer on Monday.