Common man woes for Delhi CM; AAP supremo waits in line to file nomination

After AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj statement that around 35 candidates were sitting at Returning Officer's (RO) office and are insisting that unless they file nominations, they won't allow CM Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination, CM took to Twitter to say that it doesn't matter because many are filing the nomination for the first time and that he will enjoy waiting with them.
"Doesn’t matter. Many of them r filing for the first time. They r bound to make mistakes. We also made mistakes the first time. We shud hand hold them. I am enjoying waiting wid them. They r all part of my family," CM Kejriwal tweeted.
He had earlier tweeted that he was waiting at no 45 to file his nomination papers. "There are so many people here to file the nomination papers. Am so glad so many people participating in democracy," he added.m
AAP spokesperson also alleged that BJP is behind the act. While talking to news agency ANI, Saurabh Bharadwaj said: "Around 35 candidates are sitting at RO office without proper nomination papers, even without names of 10 proposers. They're insisting unless their papers are complete and file nomination, they won't allow CM Kejriwal to file nomination. BJP is behind these people."
Earlier today, Bharadwaj tweeted saying looking at BJP's second list of candidates, the saffron party has surrendered before the polls. "Going by this list and BJP candidate against CM Kejriwal, it seems, BJP has surrendered," Bharadwaj tweeted. He added that the ruling AAP will win all the 70 seats in the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections.
CM Kejriwal, who was expected to file the nomination for the February 8 assembly poll on Monday, postponed the paperwork for Tuesday as he failed to reach the office of the sub-divisional magistrate in Jamnagar on time due to delay in his roadshow.
The AAP national convener, Kejriwal on Monday held a roadshow before filing his nomination papers from the New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal paid obeisance at the Valmiki Mandir here before hopping on to an open vehicle for the roadshow between the temple and Connaught Place.
At the end of the roadshow, Kejriwal announced that he will now file the nomination on Tuesday -- also the last day of filing nominations.
