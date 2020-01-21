Common man woes for Delhi CM; AAP supremo waits in line to file nomination

After AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj statement that around 35 candidates were sitting at Returning Officer's (RO) office and are insisting that unless they file nominations, they won't allow CM Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination, CM took to Twitter to say that it doesn't matter because many are filing the nomination for the first time and that he will enjoy waiting with them.

"Doesn’t matter. Many of them r filing for the first time. They r bound to make mistakes. We also made mistakes the first time. We shud hand hold them. I am enjoying waiting wid them. They r all part of my family," CM Kejriwal tweeted.