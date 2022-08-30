KCR to meet Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav in Bihar to boost opposition unity, BJP calls it 'Great Comedy Show'

(Left to Right) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Telangana CM KCR and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav |

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will meet his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna on Wednesday as the first step towards opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rao will also interact with deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, according to the RJD office. Tejashwi has projected Nitish as a potential candidate against prime minister Narendra Modi and the leader of opposition parties.

However, Sushil Kumar Modi, former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader, in a statement on Tuesday described the proposed meeting as a 'Great Comedy Show' on opposition unity.

"Rao also practises and promotes dynasty politics. There are five members of his family as ministers and MLAs in Telangana just as Lalu and his family," said Sushil Modi.

He further claimed that just like Nitish, Rao has lost goodwill in his state. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, even his daughter Kavita was defeated.

"In civic polls to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the number of TRS corporators came down to 56 from 99 and while the BJP's number increased from 4 to 48. In the by-elections to Telangana state assembly, TRS lost Dubak and Hazurabad seats under his leadership," said Sushil Modi.

