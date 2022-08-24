Bihar politics: Nitish Kumar justifies reunion with RJD after five years

JD(U) leader Nitish Kuma and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav |

Patna: The ten days old 'Mahagathbandhan' government led by Nitish Kumar on Wednesday won the confidence of Bihar assembly with 160 members supporting the trust motion after the BJP MLAs staged walkout.

Proceedings of the House were conducted by Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari of the JDU as Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP)had resigned earlier in the day. The new speaker will be elected on Friday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav slammed the opposition BJP.

Nitish justified reunion with RJD after five years by claiming the scene is different from 2017 when he had left alliance with RJD." Now, it is proven charges ( of corruption against RJD leaders) were false.

CM said the Union Government was engaged only in advertisements and publicity and did nothing to improve the conditions of the poor.

Nitish questioned the Amrut Varsh celebrations by the Union government and said the RSS's role during the Independence movement was under a cloud.

He alleged that the Centre discriminated against the Bihar government in the allotment of funds and did not accept the demand to upgrade Patna University into a central university

Tejashwi said the BJP is using central agencies like CBI, ED and IT to destabilise the non-BJP governments. He called them the three Jamais ( sons-in-law) of BJP.

Former Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad who led a walkout by BJP members twice alleged the agenda of the day's sitting was not followed. Reports of the Ethics Committee which had indicted then opposition RJD members for violence in the House and had recommended their disqualification were not tabled nor the report of the special house committee headed by Arun Kumar Sinha was allowed.