Kashmiri alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan qualifies for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Jammu and Kashmir alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan qualified for the upcoming 20222 Beijing Winter Olympics. Khan hails from the remote village of Hajibal in the Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has participated in around 100 international sporting competitions before making it to the Olympics.

He qualified for the skiing event in Dubai and has represented India in many international events.

"Arif Khan qualified for Beijing Winter Olympics in ski and snowboard," Indian Olympic Association Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a tweet.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Khan on qualifying for the winter sports showpiece.

"Congratulations Arif, well done for qualifying for #Beijing2022. We will all be rooting for you," Abdullah tweeted.

During an interview with the Kashmiri newspaper the Rising Kashmir, Khan said he aspired to win a medal at the apex summit in China.

"I am very excited to make it to the Olympics. It will be great if I can make it to the medals tally for the country," said Khan.

Talking to news agency ANI, family members of Arif Khan expressed happiness over his selection in the Beijing Winter Olympics and rejoiced in Baramullah with family members and friends.

"We're happy that he qualified for the Winter Olympics. He started skiing from the age of 4 in Gulmarg," says his father Mohd Yaseen Khan.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 05:29 PM IST