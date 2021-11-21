In Photos: Qatar’s new stadium, built using 974 shipping containers

The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab World will begin in exactly a year from now. As the world’s best national teams gear up to clash in Qatar, the tournament promises to offer fans the opportunity to attend more than one match per day during the group stage.

The tournament will kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 21, 2022. The Al Bayt Stadium is set to be inaugurated when Qatar faces Bahrain in the opening match of the FIFA Arab Cup on November 30.

Photo: Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee

Photo: Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee

Advertisement

On the same day, another venue Stadium 974, which announced its completion on Sunday, will also open its doors for the first time, leaving only one of the eight FIFA World Cup arenas – Lusail Stadium, the venue for the final – to be inaugurated early next year.

The stadium, formerly known as Ras Abu Aboud, has been built using 974 shipping containers.

The innovative design means this is the first fully demountable stadium in FIFA World Cup history.

Stadium 974 will host seven matches up to the round of 16 stage during Qatar 2022. During the FIFA Arab Cup.

Photo: Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee

HE Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: “We are very proud to announce the completion of Stadium 974. This is yet another milestone on the road to 2022 as we edge closer to hosting the first FIFA World Cup.

“We consider this innovative venue a game-changer for future mega-event hosts. It is another example of the powerful legacy our World Cup will leave.”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 01:52 PM IST