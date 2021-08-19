Kashmir is a separate country: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor Malvinder Singh Mali

Advertisement

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor, Malvinder Singh Mali, has sparked controversy after he described Kashmir as a seperate country and called both India and Pakistan as its illegal occupants.

In a Facebook post, Mali wrote: "Kashmir is a country of Kashmiri people, just like two new countries India and Pakistan were founded in 1947 on two pieces of Punjab and Bengal, similarly on the rules of UNO By violating the decisions of Kashmir's alliance with India, Kashmir has been divided into two parts of the country, first Pakistan and now India has illegal occupation."

Malvinder Singh Mali is one among Navjot Singh Sidhu’s four advisors. His appointment had reportedly raised eyebrows in a section of the Congress party as he is seen as a strident critic of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Many within the party were reportedly upset over his frequent comments on social media against Singh.

Recently, after Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mali wrote: “Punjabis beware! Signals from the trio of Capt, Shah and Modi to create communal tension, fear and terror are alarm bells for Punjabis and farmers.” Capt (Amarinder) has handed over his agenda to the central government, he added on his Facebook wall.

Meanwhile, Mali's "Kashmir is a separate country" post has drawn flak from all corners.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia said Mali’s post was an attempt to insult martyrs who had sacrificed their lives fighting for India in Kashmir.

"He (Mali) said that Kashmir is the country of Kashmiris, which means Kashmir is a separate country. He also said that India and Pakistan have illegally encroached upon Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi, is this not an insult to martyrs?” Bikram Majithia told India Today. “If he [Rahul Gandhi] endorses Mali's views, then the real face of the Congress will be exposed. If not, what action will he take against Mali?” he added.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 05:25 PM IST